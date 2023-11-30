Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

apartments
13
houses
16
29 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€66,847
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€79,959
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,167
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 76 m²
€117,749
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
€235,761
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€83,657
5 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€51,925
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€133,720
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€138,729
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€94,147
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€131,124
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€133,484
1 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€77,888
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€120,634
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€120,634
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€222,884
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€83,919
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€91,524
4 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€209,798
3 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€196,660
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
€472,046
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€130,862
6 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
6 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€205,340
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€60,055
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€196,423
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
€340,660
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
€199,046
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 145 m²
€255,691
