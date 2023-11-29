UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Hajdú-Bihar
Lands for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary
Clear all
79 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 824 m²
€40,447
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
213 m²
€2,609
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
659 m²
€260,165
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
620 m²
€164,397
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
708 m²
€7,307
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
976 m²
€28,704
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
714 m²
€48,275
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
1 400 m²
€13,830
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fueloep, Hungary
3 160 m²
€26,095
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
1 052 m²
€36,272
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sarand, Hungary
1 000 m²
€10,228
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
723 m²
€60,018
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
982 m²
€56,104
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 544 m²
€38,881
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
819 m²
€14,424
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 223 m²
€208,497
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Mikepercs, Hungary
1 023 m²
€43,056
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 011 m²
€31,053
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 350 m²
€114,817
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 454 m²
€49,565
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
1 582 m²
€5,219
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 238 m²
€325,924
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 595 m²
€26,095
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
800 m²
€16,962
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
800 m²
€14,352
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 608 m²
€26,095
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
679 m²
€16,936
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 812 m²
€28,678
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 041 m²
€273,995
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
1 334 m²
€8,611
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL