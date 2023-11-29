Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

79 properties total found
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 824 m²
€40,447
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 213 m²
€2,609
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 659 m²
€260,165
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 620 m²
€164,397
Plot of land in Tiszacsege, Hungary
Plot of land
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Area 708 m²
€7,307
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 976 m²
€28,704
Plot of land in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Area 714 m²
€48,275
Plot of land in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Area 1 400 m²
€13,830
Plot of land in Fueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Fueloep, Hungary
Area 3 160 m²
€26,095
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 1 052 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Sarand, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarand, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€10,228
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€60,018
Plot of land in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Area 982 m²
€56,104
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 3 544 m²
€38,881
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 819 m²
€14,424
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 223 m²
€208,497
Plot of land in Mikepercs, Hungary
Plot of land
Mikepercs, Hungary
Area 1 023 m²
€43,056
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 011 m²
€31,053
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 350 m²
€114,817
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 454 m²
€49,565
Plot of land in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Area 1 582 m²
€5,219
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 238 m²
€325,924
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 4 595 m²
€26,095
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€14,352
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 2 608 m²
€26,095
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 679 m²
€16,936
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 812 m²
€28,678
Plot of land in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Area 1 041 m²
€273,995
Plot of land in Egyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Egyek, Hungary
Area 1 334 m²
€8,611
