  Hungary
  Hungary
  Residential
  Hajdú-Bihar
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Hajdú-Bihar, Hungary

87 properties total found
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€129,813
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€111,455
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€74,714
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€180,951
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€91,524
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€66,847
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€125,617
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€99,654
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€79,959
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€367,147
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€83,657
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€94,147
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€122,994
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€93,360
1 room apartment in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
1 room apartment
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€27,510
3 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€102,277
4 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
4 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€152,104
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€78,150
2 room apartment in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€73,167
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€94,147
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€259,625
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€112,740
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€104,899
4 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,320
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€130,862
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€104,637
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€152,104
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€109,882
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
€91,787
