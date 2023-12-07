Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Gyor
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gyor, Hungary

6 properties total found
House in Gyori jaras, Hungary
House
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 119 m²
€0
8 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€499,654
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
€216,955
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€578,547
2 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€44,443
9 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
€318,201
