  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Gyor

Residential properties for sale in Gyor, Hungary

apartments
14
houses
6
20 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,630
House in Gyori jaras, Hungary
House
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 119 m²
€0
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€104,927
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€60,221
8 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€499,654
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
€216,955
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€78,630
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
€153,841
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
€202,465
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
€183,820
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
€260,346
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€205,121
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,152
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€217,744
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€84,152
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€87,545
5 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€578,547
2 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€44,443
5 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€917,786
9 room house in Gyori jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
€318,201
Properties features in Gyor, Hungary

