Lands for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyszentjanos, Hungary
Area 762 m²
€39,142
Plot of land in Lipot, Hungary
Plot of land
Lipot, Hungary
Area 1 426 m²
€79,273
Plot of land in Babot, Hungary
Plot of land
Babot, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 499 m²
€27,838
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 463 m²
€41,095
Plot of land in Nyul, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyul, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€66,017
Plot of land in Hegyko, Hungary
Plot of land
Hegyko, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€226,683
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 755 m²
€39,769
Plot of land in Tet, Hungary
Plot of land
Tet, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€33,141
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€39,769
Plot of land in Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Plot of land
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€76,357
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€39,769
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 400 m²
€79,538
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 754 m²
€185,324
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 347 m²
€30,009
Plot of land in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€25,834
Plot of land in Pannonhalma, Hungary
Plot of land
Pannonhalma, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€37,837
Plot of land in Per, Hungary
Plot of land
Per, Hungary
Area 1 766 m²
€33,662
Plot of land in Ikreny, Hungary
Plot of land
Ikreny, Hungary
Area 80 000 m²
The two commercial plots are located directly on the M1 motorway exit Győr, between the two …
€2,40M
Plot of land in Pereszteg, Hungary
Plot of land
Pereszteg, Hungary
Area 858 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 2 400 m²
€153,698
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€82,720
Plot of land in Venek, Hungary
Plot of land
Venek, Hungary
Area 1 127 m²
€31,053
Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Area 580 000 m²
Land suitable for PV purposes is for sale in the Győr area. In the area south of 9012…
€4,70M
Plot of land in Gyorsag, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorsag, Hungary
Area 1 618 m²
€56,383
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
In Sopron, we offer for sale a net 816 square meter plot of land in the Garden City resident…
€85,852
Plot of land in Edve, Hungary
Plot of land
Edve, Hungary
Area 13 593 m²
In Győr - Moson - Sopron county, a 13,593 m² gravel pit is being abandoned. and a pond for s…
€120,000
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 1 717 m²
€30,792
Plot of land in Sopron, Hungary
Plot of land
Sopron, Hungary
Area 1 796 m²
€78,023
Plot of land in Tenyo, Hungary
Plot of land
Tenyo, Hungary
€44,361
