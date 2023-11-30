Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

83 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€79,986
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€68,158
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€139,192
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€94,120
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€79,273
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€92,794
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€145,289
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€84,841
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€150,592
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€166,765
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€153,774
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
€79,538
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€115,127
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€171,772
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sopron, Hungary
3 room apartment
Sopron, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€172,332
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€87,492
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€102,074
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€180,689
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
A 51 m2 cozy flat is for sale in the first floor, in the famous residential area, the Lajta …
€109,882
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€70,259
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€177,370
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyorujbarat, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyorujbarat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€148,957
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€74,741
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€136,369
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
€78,150
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€312,075
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pereszteg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pereszteg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€174,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Csorna, Hungary
3 room apartment
Csorna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€98,097
Leave a request

