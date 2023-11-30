Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 4 354 m²
€140,818
Plot of land in Visonta, Hungary
Plot of land
Visonta, Hungary
Area 1 233 m²
€2,949
Plot of land in Karacsond, Hungary
Plot of land
Karacsond, Hungary
Area 1 260 m²
€10,362
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 725 m²
€23,620
Plot of land in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 781 m²
€57,555
Plot of land in Atkar, Hungary
Plot of land
Atkar, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€113,008
