Apartments for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€130,380
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,612
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€111,942
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Tiszafuered, Hungary
2 room apartment
Tiszafuered, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€75,041
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€67,357
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€45,839
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€20,967
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€49,535
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€164,853
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€169,046
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€27,519
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€95,662
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€27,519
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€86,489
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€102,214
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€59,992
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€123,181
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€288,296
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€209,644
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Karcag, Hungary
2 room apartment
Karcag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€53,728
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€131,044
Leave a request
Apartment in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Apartment
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€0
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€62,901
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Puespoekladany, Hungary
3 room apartment
Puespoekladany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€98,283
Leave a request

