  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,504
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,706
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,717
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€120,634
2 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€102,014
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€138,965
3 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€170,435
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€93,098
2 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€122,994
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€149,481
1 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€49,565
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€111,455
4 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€259,625
5 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
5 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€259,625
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€111,980
Properties features in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

