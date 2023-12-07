Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Gardonyi jaras

Lands for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 964 m²
€48,651
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 925 m²
€61,799
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€69,689
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pakozd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pakozd, Hungary
Area 851 m²
€46,021
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szabadegyhaza, Hungary
Plot of land
Szabadegyhaza, Hungary
Area 7 541 m²
€42,602
Leave a request
Plot of land in Velence, Hungary
Plot of land
Velence, Hungary
Area 1 203 m²
€89,149
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vereb, Hungary
Plot of land
Vereb, Hungary
Area 2 004 m²
€22,353
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Area 821 m²
€94,408
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir