  Hungary
  Hungary
  Residential
  Gardonyi jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

13 properties total found
3 room house in Nadap, Hungary
3 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€118,339
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€107,820
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
For sale in the Újtelepi area of ​​Venice, an impressive, uniquely designed family house wit…
€210,118
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€170,671
5 room house in Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
5 room house
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€260,346
7 room house in Gardony, Hungary
7 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€302,159
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 31 m²
€71,003
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€155,156
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€164,360
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€144,374
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
