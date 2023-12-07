Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

Gardony
13
Velence
3
19 properties total found
3 room house in Nadap, Hungary
3 room house
Nadap, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€118,339
Leave a request
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€107,820
Leave a request
5 room house in Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
For sale in the Újtelepi area of ​​Venice, an impressive, uniquely designed family house wit…
€210,118
Leave a request
4 room house in Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€170,671
Leave a request
5 room house in Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
5 room house
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€260,346
Leave a request
7 room house in Gardony, Hungary
7 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
€302,159
Leave a request
2 room house in Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 31 m²
€71,003
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€170,671
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€155,156
Leave a request
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
Leave a request
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
Leave a request
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€164,360
Leave a request
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€144,374
Leave a request
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,759
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€172,512
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€124,125
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
€107,820
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€250,879
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€377,633
Leave a request

