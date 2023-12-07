Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€170,671
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€172,512
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
€107,820
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€124,125
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€250,879
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€377,633
Properties features in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

