Houses for sale in Gardony, Hungary

19 properties total found
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€140,252
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€158,811
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€172,332
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€193,543
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€158,811
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€179,756
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
€97,032
House in Gardony, Hungary
House
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€63,988
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€78,412
9 room house in Gardony, Hungary
9 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
€191,179
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€91,524
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€83,657
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€183,547
5 room house in Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€180,951
2 room house in Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€99,654
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,322
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€157,322
4 room house in Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€163,905
3 room house in Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
€285,850
