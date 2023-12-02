Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fonyodi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

Balatonlelle
11
Balatonboglar
6
Fonyod
4
41 property total found
5 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
5 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€250,604
per month
Leave a request
House in Fonyod, Hungary
House
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€0
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€79,715
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€306,571
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Karad, Hungary
3 room house
Karad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€131,633
per month
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€210,771
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€119,706
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Buzsak, Hungary
9 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€165,926
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€329,479
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€246,120
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€200,483
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€263,940
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
€553,967
per month
Leave a request
8 room house in Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€183,959
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Latrany, Hungary
2 room house
Latrany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Dreaming of a peaceful getaway near Lake Balaton? Don’t miss this amazing offer: a cozy mobi…
€72,280
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€92,064
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€105,254
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€654,209
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€197,582
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Somogytur, Hungary
2 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,771
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€654,288
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€75,181
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€217,419
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€210,059
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€245,223
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Somogyvar, Hungary
3 room house
Somogyvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€43,526
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Somogytur, Hungary
3 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€118,444
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Buzsak, Hungary
4 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
€26,116
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€34,267
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€230,820
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Fonyodi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Go

