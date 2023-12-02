UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Fonyodi jaras
Residential properties for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary
Balatonlelle
11
Balatonboglar
6
Fonyod
4
Clear all
41 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
5
2
160 m²
€250,604
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Fonyod, Hungary
26 m²
€0
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€79,715
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
6
2
186 m²
€306,571
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Karad, Hungary
3
1
85 m²
€131,633
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
6
2
100 m²
€210,771
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€119,706
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
9
3
200 m²
€165,926
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4
1
104 m²
€329,479
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€246,120
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3
1
64 m²
€200,483
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3
2
60 m²
€263,940
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9
3
300 m²
€553,967
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
8
2
173 m²
€183,959
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Latrany, Hungary
2
1
40 m²
Dreaming of a peaceful getaway near Lake Balaton? Don’t miss this amazing offer: a cozy mobi…
€72,280
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€92,064
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3
1
51 m²
€105,254
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
12
4
300 m²
€654,209
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3
2
109 m²
€197,582
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€57,771
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4
2
124 m²
€654,288
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3
1
80 m²
€75,181
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2
1
59 m²
€217,419
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2
1
57 m²
€210,059
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
2
1
61 m²
€245,223
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Somogyvar, Hungary
3
1
114 m²
€43,526
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
3
1
78 m²
€118,444
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
4
59 m²
€26,116
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
2
60 m²
€34,267
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
4
2
110 m²
€230,820
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Fonyodi jaras
apartments
houses
Properties features in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL