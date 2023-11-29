Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fonyod
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€86,227
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€192,014
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€445,287
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€366,398
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
€338,093
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€230,469
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir