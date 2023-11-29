Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Fejér, Hungary

Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 610 m²
€312,876
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 190 m²
€373,155
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€234,592
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€978,554
Commercial in Velence, Hungary
Commercial
Velence, Hungary
Area 2 400 m²
€1,94M
Investment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 145 m²
-
€18,357
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€86,594
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€86,594
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 170 m²
€173,188
Commercial in Urhida, Hungary
Commercial
Urhida, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€20,876
