Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fejér
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Fejér, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
76 properties total found
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€72,643
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€74,741
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
2 room apartment
Sarszentmihaly, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€44,058
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€44,320
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€102,250
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€57,432
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€54,810
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€154,464
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€68,447
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€73,167
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€74,216
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€78,648
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
€469,423
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Adony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€47,178
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€196,135
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€129,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€93,622
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€163,852
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€140,984
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€215,069
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€137,837
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€160,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€123,230
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€151,868
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gardony, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€255,587
Leave a request

Properties features in Fejér, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir