Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Esztergomi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary

Esztergom
12
Nyergesujfalu
3
31 property total found
2 room house in Pilismarot, Hungary
2 room house
Pilismarot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€97,604
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€63,047
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Csolnok, Hungary
5 room house
Csolnok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€146,367
per month
Leave a request
House in Esztergom, Hungary
House
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€59,986
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Leanyvar, Hungary
3 room house
Leanyvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€149,300
per month
Leave a request
9 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
9 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 7
Area 588 m²
€983,778
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Kesztoelc, Hungary
5 room house
Kesztoelc, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€199,688
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€61,053
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Dorog, Hungary
2 room house
Dorog, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€122,372
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Csolnok, Hungary
6 room house
Csolnok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€202,858
per month
Leave a request
7 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
7 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€276,984
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Labatlan, Hungary
2 room house
Labatlan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€74,383
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Labatlan, Hungary
5 room house
Labatlan, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€90,380
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€99,977
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€94,645
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€131,970
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Annavoelgy, Hungary
2 room house
Annavoelgy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€61,053
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Bajot, Hungary
2 room house
Bajot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€50,389
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€306,597
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€79,715
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€133,037
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€63,719
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Suetto, Hungary
5 room house
Suetto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€138,635
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Piliscsev, Hungary
4 room house
Piliscsev, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€218,685
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Tokod, Hungary
2 room house
Tokod, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€55,987
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€171,176
per month
Leave a request
House in Tokod, Hungary
House
Tokod, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€22,422
per month
Leave a request
House in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
House
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€15,564
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€70,961
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Bajna, Hungary
3 room house
Bajna, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€92,328
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Esztergomi jaras

houses

Properties features in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir