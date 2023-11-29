Show property on map Show properties list
  Hungary
  Residential
  Esztergom
  Houses
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Esztergom, Hungary

11 properties total found
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€40,911
2 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€62,939
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€97,032
6 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Eagerly awaiting, this home of dreams is ready to welcome its new owner! This stunning multi…
€694,694
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€104,637
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€222,648
3 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€70,807
4 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€99,392
7 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
7 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
€275,360
6 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
€681,844
5 room house in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€170,172
