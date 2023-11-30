UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Erdi jaras
Lands for sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary
26 properties total found
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
784 m²
Törökbálint , residential building plot with panoramic view . Breathtaking panoramic, ÜH-1 c…
€90,336
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
822 m²
€29,226
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
750 m²
€26,304
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
8 737 m²
€597,547
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
8 036 m²
€52,873
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
517 m²
€124,611
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 913 m²
We offer for sale, in Törökbálint, a business zoned plot. 2913 M2 VT-4 zoned land for sale n…
€502,163
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
712 m²
€78,380
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
671 m²
€79,708
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
5 911 m²
€113,437
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 452 m²
€118,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
4 862 m²
€101,802
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1 219 m²
€184,831
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
880 m²
€166,059
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
6 995 m²
€31,618
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
740 m²
Green, albeit with a central location. Inside the plot there is water (with well), electric…
€99,605
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 476 m²
€91,720
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
1 017 m²
€39,854
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
1 515 m²
€145,866
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
20 000 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
320 m²
€143,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
841 m²
€270,431
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
5 538 m²
€109,066
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
1
440 000 m²
€12,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
9 960 m²
€170,826
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
5 222 m²
€102,233
Recommend
Leave a request
