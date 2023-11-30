Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Erdi jaras

Lands for sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 784 m²
Törökbálint , residential building plot with panoramic view . Breathtaking panoramic, ÜH-1 c…
€90,336
Plot of land in Tarnok, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
Area 822 m²
€29,226
Plot of land in Tarnok, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
Area 750 m²
€26,304
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 8 737 m²
€597,547
Plot of land in Soskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
Area 8 036 m²
€52,873
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 517 m²
€124,611
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 2 913 m²
We offer for sale, in Törökbálint, a business zoned plot. 2913 M2 VT-4 zoned land for sale n…
€502,163
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 712 m²
€78,380
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
Area 671 m²
€79,708
Plot of land in Tarnok, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
Area 5 911 m²
€113,437
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 452 m²
€118,990
Plot of land in Tarnok, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
Area 4 862 m²
€101,802
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 1 219 m²
€184,831
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€166,059
Plot of land in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Plot of land
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Area 6 995 m²
€31,618
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 740 m²
Green, albeit with a central location. Inside the plot there is water (with well), electric…
€99,605
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 476 m²
€91,720
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
Area 1 017 m²
€39,854
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 515 m²
€145,866
Plot of land in Soskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€1,65M
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€143,475
Plot of land in Diosd, Hungary
Plot of land
Diosd, Hungary
Area 841 m²
€270,431
Plot of land in Soskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
Area 5 538 m²
€109,066
Plot of land in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Plot of land
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 440 000 m²
€12,50M
Plot of land in Tarnok, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarnok, Hungary
Area 9 960 m²
€170,826
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 5 222 m²
€102,233
