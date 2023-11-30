Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Erdi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Erdi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
123 properties total found
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€171,874
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
€304,085
Leave a request
7 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
7 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
The incredible panorama of the house (on a clear day you can see all the way to the Danube) …
€581,464
Leave a request
House in Tarnok, Hungary
House
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€47,596
Leave a request
5 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
5 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€256,225
Leave a request
5 room house in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
5 room house
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
€272,090
Leave a request
6 room house in Erd, Hungary
6 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€277,643
Leave a request
3 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
3 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€111,057
Leave a request
2 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
2 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€210,215
Leave a request
4 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
4 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€224,759
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
€200,696
Leave a request
4 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
€198,316
Leave a request
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€523,555
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
€330,263
Leave a request
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€330,527
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
I recommend this beautiful semi-detached house in Alsó-Parkváros in Érd to families or coupl…
€248,557
Leave a request
7 room house in Erd, Hungary
7 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
€224,759
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€330,263
Leave a request
3 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
3 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€166,586
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€124,014
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
€277,378
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€594,685
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€261,778
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€356,705
Leave a request
4 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€237,715
Leave a request
4 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€237,715
Leave a request
4 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€237,715
Leave a request
4 room house in Tarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Tarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€237,715
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€174,518
Leave a request

Properties features in Erdi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir