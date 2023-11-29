Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Erd

Lands for sale in Erd, Hungary

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 259 m²
€258,338
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 105 m²
€41,752
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 080 m²
€511,457
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 864 m²
€75,774
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 303 m²
€156,569
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 048 m²
€93,915
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 939 m²
€203,807
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 618 m²
€169,578
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 291 m²
€681,818
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€78,023
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 476 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 382 m²
€326,352
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 515 m²
€143,449
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 515 m²
€117,166
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 605 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
€130,862
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 086 m²
€65,562
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 369 m²
€67,936
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 538 m²
€135,871
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 697 m²
€156,775
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 473 m²
€130,645
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 094 m²
€64,016
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 1 490 m²
€190,742
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 2 500 m²
€60,097
Leave a request
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 5 222 m²
€102,014
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir