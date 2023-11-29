Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Erd, Hungary

25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€130,213
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€122,384
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€310,528
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€145,870
5 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
5 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€398,937
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€85,852
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€169,616
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€164,954
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€517,021
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€153,698
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€157,086
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€143,974
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€127,864
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€36,715
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€261,985
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€221,545
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€163,905
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€109,572
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€107,259
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€227,893
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€156,569
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€133,083
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€139,607
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€130,862
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€260,687
