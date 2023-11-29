Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Erd

Residential properties for sale in Erd, Hungary

apartments
25
houses
147
172 properties total found
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€246,513
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€91,071
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€208,758
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
€300,090
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
€325,924
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€130,213
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€122,384
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
4 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€310,528
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€259,625
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€258,338
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
€352,018
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
€172,225
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€145,870
Leave a request
6 room house in Erd, Hungary
6 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 123 m²
For sale, in the immediate vicinity of the M7 motorway, is an exclusive block of real estate…
€441,002
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€245,291
Leave a request
3 room house in Erd, Hungary
3 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€169,355
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€391,395
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
5 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€398,937
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€318,095
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€393,109
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€391,161
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€302,438
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€303,945
Leave a request
8 room house in Erd, Hungary
8 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
€247,639
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€85,852
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Erd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€169,616
Leave a request
4 room house in Erd, Hungary
4 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€325,924
Leave a request
5 room house in Erd, Hungary
5 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€234,592
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir