Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Dunavarsany

Commercial real estate in Dunavarsany, Hungary

4 properties total found
Commercial in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Commercial
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 49 m²
€33,923
Leave a request
Commercial in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Commercial
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€366,884
Leave a request
Commercial in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Commercial
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€388,812
Leave a request
Commercial in Dunavarsany, Hungary
Commercial
Dunavarsany, Hungary
Area 680 m²
€852,305
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir