Lands for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary
35 properties total found
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
973 m²
€70,502
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 157 m²
€25,947
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1
2 469 m²
€196,824
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 974 m²
€83,716
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
5 014 m²
€406,770
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
2 591 m²
€25,947
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
344 m²
€78,755
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 098 m²
€110,077
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Csomad, Hungary
1 201 m²
€112,846
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Csomad, Hungary
2 724 m²
€257,184
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 436 m²
€19,657
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 072 m²
Two family houses projekt is for sale in the central part of Felsőgöd In the frequented p…
€170,581
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€76,105
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
6 002 m²
€20,941
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 290 m²
€34,596
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 108 m²
€209,683
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 005 m²
€154,835
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 786 m²
€76,121
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
5 584 m²
5584 sqm GKSZ-1 industrial plot for sale in Göd, Hungary - zoning classification: GKSZ-1 - …
€606,219
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
1 008 m²
€134,331
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 360 m²
€65,848
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
710 m²
€26,076
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
859 m²
€237,054
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Goed, Hungary
20 000 m²
€91,924
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 458 m²
€382,626
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 406 m²
€370,331
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Dunakeszi, Hungary
10 000 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
1 002 m²
€210,366
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
20 000 m²
€60,097
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
4 342 m²
€23,356
Recommend
Leave a request
