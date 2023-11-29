Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary

Dunakeszi
78
Goed
64
Fot
53
200 properties total found
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€453,036
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€149,871
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€236,791
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€252,594
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€156,990
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€397,063
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€96,946
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€226,913
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€149,128
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€235,617
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€143,549
6 room house in Goed, Hungary
6 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€652,598
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€370,854
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€110,077
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€147,237
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€217,299
House in Fot, Hungary
House
Fot, Hungary
Area 100 m²
€78,364
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€348,576
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€164,853
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€209,408
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€316,046
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€193,683
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€261,628
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€178,844
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€235,879
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€394,826
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€301,374
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€259,467
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€130,782
7 room house in Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
€655,219
