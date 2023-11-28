Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Diosd, Hungary

4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€518,933
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€327,609
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
€589,435
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
€526,523
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
€544,961
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
€544,961
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
€526,523
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
€757,433
2 room house in Diosd, Hungary
2 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€117,677
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
€263,393
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€175,599
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€445,287
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE , 416 M2 PLOT ! The property has been partially renovated.Habitable con…
€151,451
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€380,027
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€263,130
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€311,884
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
€1,05M
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
€697,992
3 room house in Diosd, Hungary
3 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€184,112
7 room house in Diosd, Hungary
7 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
€1,01M
2 room apartment in Diosd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€104,573
4 room house in Diosd, Hungary
4 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€260,496
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
€684,164
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 675 m²
€655,219
6 room house in Diosd, Hungary
6 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
€629,010
9 room house in Diosd, Hungary
9 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
€313,719
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€579,202
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€445,287
5 room house in Diosd, Hungary
5 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€631,880
8 room house in Diosd, Hungary
8 room house
Diosd, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
€837,590
