Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Derecskei jaras

Residential properties for sale in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

houses
14
14 properties total found
3 room house in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
3 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€100,216
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
4 room house in Kokad, Hungary
4 room house
Kokad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€89,903
Leave a request
3 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
3 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€26,416
Leave a request
5 room house in Mikepercs, Hungary
5 room house
Mikepercs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
€309,109
Leave a request
2 room house in Sarand, Hungary
2 room house
Sarand, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€39,399
Leave a request
3 room house in Derecske, Hungary
3 room house
Derecske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€100,480
Leave a request
4 room house in Letavertes, Hungary
4 room house
Letavertes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€52,620
Leave a request
2 room house in Monostorpalyi, Hungary
2 room house
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€15,601
Leave a request
2 room house in Hosszupalyi, Hungary
2 room house
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
€18,510
Leave a request
4 room house in Mikepercs, Hungary
4 room house
Mikepercs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€251,201
Leave a request
4 room house in Monostorpalyi, Hungary
4 room house
Monostorpalyi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€89,375
Leave a request
2 room house in Hajdubagos, Hungary
2 room house
Hajdubagos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
€31,704
Leave a request

Properties features in Derecskei jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir