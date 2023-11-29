Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dabasi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Dabasi jaras, Hungary

Dabas
12
24 properties total found
3 room house in Hernad, Hungary
3 room house
Hernad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€110,144
3 room house in Bugyi, Hungary
3 room house
Bugyi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€143,974
5 room house in Dabas, Hungary
5 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€170,461
2 room house in Dabas, Hungary
2 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€99,654
3 room house in Oerkeny, Hungary
3 room house
Oerkeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€94,409
5 room house in Inarcs, Hungary
5 room house
Inarcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€314,697
4 room house in Inarcs, Hungary
4 room house
Inarcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€152,104
3 room apartment in Dabas, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€150,792
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€103,588
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€131,098
3 room house in Dabas, Hungary
3 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€129,813
3 room house in Oerkeny, Hungary
3 room house
Oerkeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€89,164
4 room house in Inarcs, Hungary
4 room house
Inarcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€170,199
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€164,954
4 room house in Bugyi, Hungary
4 room house
Bugyi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€183,311
5 room house in Bugyi, Hungary
5 room house
Bugyi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€183,311
5 room house in Bugyi, Hungary
5 room house
Bugyi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€183,311
5 room house in Ujlengyel, Hungary
5 room house
Ujlengyel, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€144,236
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€165,190
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€165,190
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€285,588
2 room house in Dabas, Hungary
2 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,450
4 room house in Dabas, Hungary
4 room house
Dabas, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€170,199
6 room house in Inarcs, Hungary
6 room house
Inarcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
€170,199
