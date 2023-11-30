Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Csongrád-Csanád, Hungary

Szegedi jaras
34
Szeged
29
Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras
13
Makoi jaras
11
Hodmezovasarhely
9
Mako
7
Mindszent
4
61 property total found
4 room house in Roeszke, Hungary
4 room house
Roeszke, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€171,610
6 room house in Ujszentivan, Hungary
6 room house
Ujszentivan, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€198,316
3 room house in Mako, Hungary
3 room house
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€12,428
House in Csanadpalota, Hungary
House
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
€8,462
3 room house in Kiszombor, Hungary
3 room house
Kiszombor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€47,332
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€102,860
9 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
9 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
€1,19M
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€65,841
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
€235,335
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€34,110
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
€168,966
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€12,957
7 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
7 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 143 m²
€211,273
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
€129,302
4 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
€179,780
2 room apartment in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€60,553
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€68,485
3 room house in Sandorfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Sandorfalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€79,062
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
€129,302
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
€54,471
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
€54,735
1 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€63,197
2 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
€113,437
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
€198,316
4 room house in Sandorfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Sandorfalva, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€224,759
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€84,351
House in Mako, Hungary
House
Mako, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
€58,173
3 room house in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€47,332
3 room apartment in Szegedi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szegedi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€79,062
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€44,687
