Residential
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Central Transdanubia
Lands for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary
Clear all
628 properties total found
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
3 400 m²
€8,911
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
7 888 m²
€47,176
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
826 m²
€18,346
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gyermely, Hungary
806 m²
€49,770
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Verteskethely, Hungary
1 462 m²
€11,794
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
645 m²
€15,725
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
880 m²
€55,038
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
6 104 m²
€19,657
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
40 000 m²
€91,731
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
1 431 m²
€51,107
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
1 649 m²
€144,148
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
943 m²
€25,816
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
2 069 m²
€41,672
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
867 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
1 425 m²
€35,166
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
942 m²
€18,108
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
962 m²
€18,475
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
900 m²
€17,347
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
921 m²
€17,714
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
940 m²
€18,082
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Herend, Hungary
1 137 m²
€44,351
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
1 126 m²
€24,931
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
1 208 m²
€24,931
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Borzavar, Hungary
1 m²
€26,243
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
2 747 m²
€838,418
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
40 000 m²
€72,169
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
900 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
902 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
901 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
900 m²
€20,732
Recommend
Leave a request
