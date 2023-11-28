Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

628 properties total found
Plot of land in Kovagooers, Hungary
Plot of land
Kovagooers, Hungary
Area 3 400 m²
€8,911
Plot of land in Kisapati, Hungary
Plot of land
Kisapati, Hungary
Area 7 888 m²
€47,176
Plot of land in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 826 m²
€18,346
Plot of land in Gyermely, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyermely, Hungary
Area 806 m²
€49,770
Plot of land in Verteskethely, Hungary
Plot of land
Verteskethely, Hungary
Area 1 462 m²
€11,794
Plot of land in Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Plot of land
Bakonycsernye, Hungary
Area 645 m²
€15,725
Plot of land in Nemesvamos, Hungary
Plot of land
Nemesvamos, Hungary
Area 880 m²
€55,038
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 6 104 m²
€19,657
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€91,731
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 431 m²
€51,107
Plot of land in Szigliget, Hungary
Plot of land
Szigliget, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€144,148
Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 943 m²
€25,816
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 2 069 m²
€41,672
Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 867 m²
€20,732
Plot of land in Harskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Harskut, Hungary
Area 1 425 m²
€35,166
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€18,108
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 962 m²
€18,475
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€17,347
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 921 m²
€17,714
Plot of land in Porva, Hungary
Plot of land
Porva, Hungary
Area 940 m²
€18,082
Plot of land in Herend, Hungary
Plot of land
Herend, Hungary
Area 1 137 m²
€44,351
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 1 126 m²
€24,931
Plot of land in Varpalota, Hungary
Plot of land
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 1 208 m²
€24,931
Plot of land in Borzavar, Hungary
Plot of land
Borzavar, Hungary
Area 1 m²
€26,243
Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 2 747 m²
€838,418
Plot of land in Pazmand, Hungary
Plot of land
Pazmand, Hungary
Area 40 000 m²
€72,169
Plot of land in Adony, Hungary
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€20,732
Plot of land in Adony, Hungary
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
Area 902 m²
€20,732
Plot of land in Adony, Hungary
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€20,732
Plot of land in Adony, Hungary
Plot of land
Adony, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€20,732
