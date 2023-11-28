Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Central Transdanubia
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

сommercial property
192
Investment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Investment in Papa, Hungary
Investment
Papa, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€131,216
Leave a request
Investment in Budapest, Hungary
Investment
Budapest, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€367,405
Leave a request
Investment in Ercsi, Hungary
Investment
Ercsi, Hungary
Area 2 100 m²
€65,346
Leave a request
Investment in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Investment
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 145 m²
-
€18,438
Leave a request
Investment in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Investment
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€117,677
Leave a request
Investment in Suemeg, Hungary
Investment
Suemeg, Hungary
Area 80 m²
€252,594
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir