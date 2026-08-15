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Сommercial property in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

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2 properties total found
Commercial property in Tardos, Hungary
Commercial property
Tardos, Hungary
Overview: The MGC project aims to create a community for people of all ages and nationalitie…
$1,03M
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Hotel 2 437 m² in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel 2 437 m²
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
$6,38M
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