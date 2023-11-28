Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Central Transdanubia

Commercial real estate in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

Budapest
67
Tapolcai jaras
17
Szekesfehervari jaras
12
Tatabanya
12
Tatabanyai jaras
12
Szekesfehervar
9
Ajka
8
Ajkai jaras
8
Show more
192 properties total found
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 81 m²
€117,939
Leave a request
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€141,527
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 21 m²
€44,351
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 123 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 6 m²
€10,235
Leave a request
Commercial in Polgardi, Hungary
Commercial
Polgardi, Hungary
Area 180 m²
€68,232
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 198 m²
€433,276
Leave a request
Commercial in Cseteny, Hungary
Commercial
Cseteny, Hungary
Area 65 m²
€78,703
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€79,937
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 514 m²
€442,928
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 22 m²
€31,229
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 062 m²
€885,856
Leave a request
Commercial in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Area 610 m²
€314,243
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 98 m²
€51,962
Leave a request
Commercial in Varpalota, Hungary
Commercial
Varpalota, Hungary
Area 260 m²
€366,923
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€524,602
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 87 m²
€170,319
Leave a request
Commercial in Koeveskal, Hungary
Commercial
Koeveskal, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€915,889
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€65,522
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 820 m²
€682,324
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 60 m²
€207,049
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€160,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 17 m²
€17,058
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 3 m²
€20,995
Leave a request
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 1 323 m²
€388,400
Leave a request
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€73,122
Leave a request
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 23 m²
€44,351
Leave a request
Commercial in Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Commercial
Balatonakarattya, Hungary
Area 140 m²
€288,676
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 144 m²
€283,427
Leave a request
Commercial in Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Szekesfehervari jaras, Hungary
Area 190 m²
€374,785
Leave a request

Property types in Central Transdanubia

investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir