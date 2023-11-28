Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Central Transdanubia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Central Transdanubia, Hungary

сommercial property
192
investment properties
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with elevator in Monoszlo, Hungary
Hotel with elevator
Monoszlo, Hungary
Area 2 437 m²
This Winery is a 10-hectare-vineyard, mostly producing red wine. It´s a prized winner of ‘mo…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir