Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Central Hungary, Hungary

Budapest
29
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
7 district, hystrical center, near the Synagogue and the tourist center of Gozhdu Udvar, in …
$304,735
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/8
8 district, Corvin Boulevard, in the new house on the 6th floor apartment 44 m2, kitchen com…
$365,682
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
8 district, close to the center, almost the center, in a quiet street, the house was built i…
$275,434
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Central Hungary

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Central Hungary, Hungary

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go