  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Cegledi jaras

Lands for sale in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

46 properties total found
Plot of land in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Plot of land
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 2 917 m²
€33,968
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 596 m²
€7,577
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 042 m²
€15,416
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 587 m²
€13,065
Plot of land in Tapioszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszolos, Hungary
Area 2 935 m²
€11,743
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 441 m²
€38,932
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 214 m²
€31,094
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
Area 1 405 m²
€6,506
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 124 m²
€67,674
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€27,400
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€1,04M
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 2 703 m²
€11,482
Plot of land in Abony, Hungary
Plot of land
Abony, Hungary
Area 1 077 m²
€10,426
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€32,269
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 5 560 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 665 m²
€26,069
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 665 m²
€26,069
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 665 m²
€26,069
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
Area 2 718 m²
€7,577
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
Area 1 332 m²
€4,567
Plot of land in Tapioszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszolos, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€93,941
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 1 403 m²
€15,416
Plot of land in Tapioszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapioszolos, Hungary
Area 1 032 m²
€6,524
Plot of land in Csemo, Hungary
Plot of land
Csemo, Hungary
Area 3 956 m²
€6,498
Plot of land in Albertirsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Albertirsa, Hungary
Area 500 m²
€26,129
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 549 m²
€36,272
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 009 m²
€5,219
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 009 m²
€5,226
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 1 328 m²
€11,758
Plot of land in Cegled, Hungary
Plot of land
Cegled, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€574,085
