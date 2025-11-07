Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Budapest
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Budapest, Hungary

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Newly Built Premium Apartment with Private Garden and Parking – Budapest, District XVI., Mát…
$460,042
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tamna Home
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budapest, Hungary

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go