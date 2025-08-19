Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Condos for sale in Budapest, Hungary

2 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 2 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 7
BEAUTIFUL panorama to Budapest's bridges, river and Castle in a building with security and w…
$561,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DPRM.hu
Languages
English, Deutsch, Hungarian
Condo 3 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 3 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2
Nice layout, perfect location, contemporary vibes. We offer an all around panoramic apartmen…
$772,311
