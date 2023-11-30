Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Budakeszi jaras

Lands for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

70 properties total found
Plot of land in Budajeno, Hungary
Plot of land
Budajeno, Hungary
Area 114 m²
€34,275
Plot of land in Remeteszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Area 1 037 m²
€183,329
Plot of land in Remeteszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Area 809 m²
An incredible opportunity awaits you in the Budaligeti area of Budapest's 2nd district, wher…
€235,937
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 1 368 m²
€438,396
Plot of land in Paty, Hungary
Plot of land
Paty, Hungary
Area 1 063 m²
€41,448
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€39,399
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 2 236 m²
€47,332
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 736 m²
€159,417
Plot of land in Remeteszolos, Hungary
Plot of land
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Area 727 m²
€193,957
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 881 m²
€79,062
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 3 000 m²
€21,256
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 1 720 m²
€313,808
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Area 482 m²
€129,184
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
Area 723 m²
€70,607
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Area 725 m²
€183,055
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
Area 1 092 m²
€72,960
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 530 m²
€4,969
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 766 m²
€33,734
Plot of land in Paty, Hungary
Plot of land
Paty, Hungary
Area 802 m²
€65,377
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 1 051 m²
€262,547
Plot of land in Paty, Hungary
Plot of land
Paty, Hungary
Area 6 000 m²
€169,979
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 2 676 m²
€196,130
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 2 601 m²
€72,960
Plot of land in Budakeszi, Hungary
Plot of land
Budakeszi, Hungary
Area 710 m²
€71,914
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Area 1 364 m²
€195,868
Plot of land in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Area 920 m²
€140,952
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 740 m²
€62,811
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 1 309 m²
€261,507
Plot of land in Budaoers, Hungary
Plot of land
Budaoers, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€4,34M
Plot of land in Biatorbagy, Hungary
Plot of land
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 4 350 m²
€52,873
