Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Budakeszi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
169 properties total found
House in Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Leave a request
4 room house in Paty, Hungary
4 room house
Paty, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€262,547
Leave a request
5 room house in Herceghalom, Hungary
5 room house
Herceghalom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
About 25 km from Budapest, in the central part of Herceghalom, a family house in the final s…
€157,659
Leave a request
5 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€512,478
Leave a request
4 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€132,582
Leave a request
4 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 30 m²
€42,511
Leave a request
9 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
9 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 560 m²
€371,972
Leave a request
5 room house in Telki, Hungary
5 room house
Telki, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This newly completed, newly built family house will satisfy all your wishes! The living spac…
€570,978
Leave a request
2 room house in Paty, Hungary
2 room house
Paty, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€169,779
Leave a request
5 room house in Paty, Hungary
5 room house
Paty, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€339,823
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€126,205
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€225,840
Leave a request
4 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€113,983
Leave a request
3 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€191,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€139,490
Leave a request
7 room house in Budaoers, Hungary
7 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
€985,535
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
€411,827
Leave a request
6 room house in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
6 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€1,33M
Leave a request
8 room house in Paty, Hungary
8 room house
Paty, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€385,257
Leave a request
4 room house in Telki, Hungary
4 room house
Telki, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€379,943
Leave a request
4 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€470,429
Leave a request
4 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
4 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€470,429
Leave a request
2 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€146,132
Leave a request
5 room house in Remeteszolos, Hungary
5 room house
Remeteszolos, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€722,689
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€663,971
Leave a request
5 room house in Budakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
€929,665
Leave a request
5 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€169,779
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€87,414
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykovacsi, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
€332,118
Leave a request
5 room house in Telki, Hungary
5 room house
Telki, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€575,552
Leave a request

Properties features in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir