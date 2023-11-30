UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Budakeszi jaras
Residential properties for sale in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary
Budaoers
46
Biatorbagy
33
Budakeszi
32
Zsambek
5
Clear all
201 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
5
3
150 m²
€288,827
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Paty, Hungary
4
1
100 m²
€262,547
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Herceghalom, Hungary
5
1
100 m²
About 25 km from Budapest, in the central part of Herceghalom, a family house in the final s…
€157,659
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
2
1
64 m²
€172,436
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
4
1
192 m²
€345,403
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
5
3
120 m²
€512,478
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
€132,582
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4
1
117 m²
€132,582
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
4
30 m²
€42,511
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
12
10
560 m²
€371,972
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Telki, Hungary
5
2
160 m²
This newly completed, newly built family house will satisfy all your wishes! The living spac…
€570,978
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Paty, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€169,779
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Paty, Hungary
5
2
119 m²
€339,823
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Remeteszolos, Hungary
3
1
60 m²
€231,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2
1
66 m²
€126,205
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
2
1
100 m²
€225,840
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
4
2
79 m²
€113,983
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€191,300
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Budakeszi, Hungary
3
2
80 m²
€139,490
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
1
69 m²
€174,296
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Budaoers, Hungary
7
3
290 m²
€985,535
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
5
2
238 m²
€411,827
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
6
4
300 m²
€1,33M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Paty, Hungary
8
2
230 m²
€385,257
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
2
1
65 m²
€207,619
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3
1
129 m²
€278,979
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nagykovacsi, Hungary
3
2
141 m²
€278,979
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Telki, Hungary
4
1
87 m²
€199,244
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Telki, Hungary
4
2
134 m²
€379,943
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Property types in Budakeszi jaras
apartments
houses
Properties features in Budakeszi jaras, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL