  Hungary
  Hungary
  Land
  Bicskei jaras

Lands for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 3 997 m²
€93,941
Plot of land in Alcsutdoboz, Hungary
Plot of land
Alcsutdoboz, Hungary
Area 4 106 m²
€46,971
Plot of land in Szar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szar, Hungary
Area 4 278 m²
€148,740
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 90 000 m²
€1,44M
Plot of land in Szar, Hungary
Plot of land
Szar, Hungary
Area 1 506 m²
€51,929
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 6 471 m²
€135,093
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€387,742
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€524,896
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€626,274
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 937 m²
€122,645
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 9 140 m²
€143,104
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 9 137 m²
€143,052
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 6 466 m²
€134,988
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 50 000 m²
€804,084
Plot of land in Bicske, Hungary
Plot of land
Bicske, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€715,362
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€63,464
Plot of land in Etyek, Hungary
Plot of land
Etyek, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€52,450
Plot of land in Obarok, Hungary
Plot of land
Obarok, Hungary
Area 190 000 m²
€2,52M
Plot of land in Felcsut, Hungary
Plot of land
Felcsut, Hungary
Area 1 854 m²
€47,753
