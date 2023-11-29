Residential properties for sale in Bicskei jaras, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Bicske, Hungary
House
Bicske, Hungary
Area 880 m²
Exclusive family property near Budapest for sale. This exclusive family property is locate…
€6,00M
3 room house in Bicske, Hungary
3 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€112,766
3 room apartment in Many, Hungary
3 room apartment
Many, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€222,648
4 room apartment in Many, Hungary
4 room apartment
Many, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€222,648
4 room house in Etyek, Hungary
4 room house
Etyek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€757,896
4 room house in Bicske, Hungary
4 room house
Bicske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€222,910
4 room house in Csakvar, Hungary
4 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€313,386
2 room house in Csakvar, Hungary
2 room house
Csakvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
€199,308
