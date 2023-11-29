Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Bekescsabai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary

Bekescsaba
19
Ujkigyos
3
24 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,452
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€86,515
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€48,516
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€33,830
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€47,205
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€25,963
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€68,184
3 room house in Szabadkigyos, Hungary
3 room house
Szabadkigyos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€36,715
4 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€78,412
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€91,760
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€96,769
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,741
2 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€30,158
2 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€7,605
1 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€31,207
3 room house in Csorvas, Hungary
3 room house
Csorvas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 209 m²
€18,357
6 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€183,311
2 room house in Ujkigyos, Hungary
2 room house
Ujkigyos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€34,092
4 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€153,415
2 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€39,075
3 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€25,963
2 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,205
3 room apartment in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€104,637
7 room house in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€97,032
