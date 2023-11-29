Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Baranya, Hungary

173 properties total found
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€62,939
Leave a request
3 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
3 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€26,199
Leave a request
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
3 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€46,942
Leave a request
4 room house in Hosszuheteny, Hungary
4 room house
Hosszuheteny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€36,452
Leave a request
4 room house in Magyaregregy, Hungary
4 room house
Magyaregregy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room house in Orfu, Hungary
3 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
4 room house in Orfu, Hungary
4 room house
Orfu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€260,936
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€102,277
Leave a request
4 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,443
Leave a request
3 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€196,423
Leave a request
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€31,470
Leave a request
2 room house in Geresdlak, Hungary
2 room house
Geresdlak, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€58,717
Leave a request
4 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€91,760
Leave a request
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€36,688
Leave a request
6 room house in Ofalu, Hungary
6 room house
Ofalu, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€262,248
Leave a request
4 room house in Cserkut, Hungary
4 room house
Cserkut, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
4 room house in Magyarszek, Hungary
4 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€314,697
Leave a request
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€314,697
Leave a request
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€222,648
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In Polanyi, 25-minute drive from Kaposvar, in a village of about 200 inhabitants, Somogi, Ka…
€140,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Harkany, Hungary
3 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
4 room house in Szaporca, Hungary
4 room house
Szaporca, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€52,423
Leave a request
8 room house in Bogad, Hungary
8 room house
Bogad, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€222,648
Leave a request
2 room house in Szigetvar, Hungary
2 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€57,432
Leave a request
5 room house in Harkany, Hungary
5 room house
Harkany, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€141,614
Leave a request
4 room house in Hegyszentmarton, Hungary
4 room house
Hegyszentmarton, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€51,138
Leave a request
2 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
2 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€28,847
Leave a request

