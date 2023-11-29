Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Baranya, Hungary

109 properties total found
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€91,524
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€143,974
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,450
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€257,003
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€55,046
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,543
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€120,372
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€115,127
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€235,761
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€340,660
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€102,277
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€70,781
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€14,948
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€61,628
1 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€60,055
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€62,913
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€67,660
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€102,014
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€41,697
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€70,545
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€144,210
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€90,239
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€56,383
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€88,115
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€39,311
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€74,478
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,412
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€180,951
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,412
3 room apartment in Siklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€78,412
