Residential properties for sale in Balmazujvarosi jaras, Hungary

Balmazujvaros
8
Tiszacsege
7
25 properties total found
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€23,078
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€25,963
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€25,963
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€18,357
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€39,075
4 room house in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€109,882
House in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
House
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€39,075
House in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
House
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€36,452
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€28,847
3 room house in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
3 room house
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€83,133
9 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
9 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€154,726
House in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
House
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€22,291
3 room house in Egyek, Hungary
3 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€10,228
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€7,605
6 room house in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
6 room house
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€157,086
4 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 223 m²
€102,277
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€12,850
2 room house in Egyek, Hungary
2 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€23,340
3 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€26,487
2 room house in Hortobagy, Hungary
2 room house
Hortobagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,187
2 room house in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
2 room house
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,432
3 room house in Egyek, Hungary
3 room house
Egyek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€38,026
3 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 33 m²
€9,703
2 room house in Tiszacsege, Hungary
2 room house
Tiszacsege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€39,075
4 room house in Balmazujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Balmazujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€94,409
Property types in Balmazujvarosi jaras

houses

